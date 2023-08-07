Matt Peet’s delight with Wigan Warriors’ ‘classic centre’ Jake Wardle

WIGAN WARRIORS head coach Matt Peet feels Jake Wardle does not always get the credit he deserves after impressing once again in Super League.

The Warriors signed Wardle on a three-year deal last October and has quickly become a fans favourite at the DW Stadium.

The 23-year-old’s career looked to be at a crossroads when Huddersfield Giants loaned him out to Warrington Wolves last season. He went back to the Giants unsure what the future held, until Peet and Wigan came knocking.

The England international has scored seven tries in 20 appearances this season, while he has also been instrumental in winger Liam Marshall having 18 tries to his name.

A lot of centres are judged on their attacking exploits, but Peet is just as happy with Wardle in defence as with ball in hand, and said as much after Wigan’s thumping win over a weakened Hull KR team on Friday.

He said: “All of our back line was really good, but I just think Jake goes under the radar in his technical ability as a centre; his ability to put people on the inside, outside or pick a pass. He doesn’t overplay his hand.

“I cannot knock him. I think he is a classic centre. He has probably exceeded expectations with his physicality in defence. His decision making is good.

“He is a very smart player, but I think is physicality is probably underrated. He is a very, very good player.”

Morgan Smithies failed a head-injury assessment against the Robins, while Cade Cust also went off with a shoulder problem.

“Cade will need some sort of check to what he has done to his collarbone area and shoulder,” said Peet.

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.