Huddersfield Giants confirm signing of Wigan Warriors star

Huddersfield Giants have confirmed the signing of outside back Jake Bibby from Super League rivals Wigan Warriors.

Bibby has spent the past three seasons at hometown club Wigan, after starting off at Salford Red Devils.

In 2020 he won the League Leaders’ Shield and scored a try in the Grand Final, then he was part of the Warriors side that beat Huddersfield in this year’s Challenge Cup final.

Now the 26-year-old will be playing in claret and gold for the next three years, having signed a contract until the end of the 2025 season.

“We’re delighted to add Jake to our squad for 2023,” said Giants head coach Ian Watson.

“Jake has proven that he is a top level performer that has competed at the top level in Grand Finals and Challenge Cup Finals throughout his career, and can offer us experience of those situations.

“He’s a great bloke and a very consistent, versatile player who works hard and will be a huge asset on both sides of the ball and will offers us a great deal of competition in the outside backs.”