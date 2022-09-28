Huddersfield Giants trio named in Jamaica squad for World Cup

Jamaica have named their 24-man squad for the World Cup, with all but five players coming from UK competitions.

The group selected by coach Romeo Monteith for Jamaica’s first appearance at the tournament include experienced Huddersfield Giants stars Michael Lawrence and Ashton Golding, plus young club teammate Kieran Rush.

Rush is one of four newcomers to the Reggae Warriors, alongside Bradford Bulls’ AJ Wallace, Keighley Cougars’ Bradley Ho, and Workington Town’s Alex Young.

The absence of Young’s brother Dom Young, the Newcastle Knights star, comes ahead of his expected inclusion in the England squad.

The five players from Jamaican domestic competition to be included in the side are Duhaney Park Red Sharks players Chevaughn Bailey, Khamisi Mckain, Andrew Simpson, Marvin Thompson, Renaldo Wade.

The rest of the squad is composed of Championship and League One players, including Sheffield Eagles duo Joel Farrell and Ben Jones-Bishop, and prolific Keighley try-scorer Mo Agoro.

Jamaica are in Group C and will open against Ireland at Headingley on October 16, before ties against New Zealand and Lebanon.

Jamaica squad: Greg Johnson (Batley Bulldogs), AJ Wallace (Bradford Bulls), Aaron Jones-Bishop (Cornwall RLFC), Ross Peltier, Keenen Tomlinson (Dewsbury Rams), Chevaughn Bailey, Khamisi Mckain, Andrew Simpson, Marvin Thompson, Renaldo Wade (Duhaney Park Red Sharks), James Woodburn-Hall (Halifax Panthers) Ashton Golding, Michael Lawrence, Kieran Rush (Huddersfield Giants), Bradley Ho, Mo Agoro, (Keighley Cougars), Abevia McDonald (London Skolars) Joel Farrell, Ben Jones-Bishop (Sheffield Eagles), Joe Brown, Alex Young (Workington Town), Jacob Ogden (York City Knights), Jordan Andrade, Jy-Mel Coleman (Unattached).