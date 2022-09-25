Huddersfield Giants forward signs new long-term deal

Huddersfield Giants have agreed a new three-year contract with Joe Greenwood to keep the forward at the club until 2025.

Greenwood joined the Giants from Wigan Warriors in 2021 and has made 48 appearances to date, including in this year’s Challenge Cup final.

The former St Helens and Gold Coast Titans player, who has been capped once by England back in 2018, has now agreed fresh terms.

“Joe has been a tremendous signing for Huddersfield, and has formed part of a core that has led the team and it’s culture in 2022, so we’re delighted to extend his stay with the club,” said Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson.

“He’s versatile and can play back or front-row, and is a proven winner adding to the experience within the squad.

“His attitude on both sides of the ball is a pivotal asset for the team’s play. He’s made great strides in 2022 and is one of our key performers.”