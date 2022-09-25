Kristian Woolf says St Helens ‘don’t get enough credit’ after fourth title in row

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf says his side deserve greater credit for the achievement of securing a fourth Super League title in a row.

They continued their dominance of the competition with a 24-12 Grand Final victory over Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this group; they’re an outstanding group of men,” said Woolf after his final game in charge of Saints before departing for new NRL side the Dolphins.

“To win four in a row, I don’t think it gets enough credit and people don’t realise how hard it is.

“There’s a reason why every Grand Final has been played against a different team, because it is hard to back it up and to have that same hunger and drive, and to get through the adversity that every season tosses up and still put yourself at the top of the table and give yourself the opportunity to be in a Grand Final.

“This group haven’t just done it, they’ve won it every time they’ve got there as well for the last four years.

“You can’t compare eras in terms of the strength of the squads and players, but you can compare results. That’s one thing that is evidence, and there’s no doubt in my mind that this group are the best team in the Super League era.

“And I’ve no doubt that, with the way they fight and the way they work for each other, they’re going to give themselves a chance again next year because they’re an outstanding group.”

