Huddersfield Giants’ Jake Connor sends ominous warning to Super League rivals, claiming he is in “the best shape” of his career

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS maverick Jake Connor has sent an ominous warning to Super League rivals, claiming that he is in “the best shape” of his career ahead of the 2024 season.

This time last year, Connor was on the sideline recovering from injury following a move from Hull FC.

With the 29-year-old not having a full pre-season behind him, Connor faced a race against time to be fit throughout the year as Huddersfield struggled on the field.

The Giants ended up finishing ninth, but Connor believes both he and Huddersfield are raring to go in 2024.

“I haven’t had a pre-season in quite a while due to international breaks or because I have picked up injuries which has kept me out,” Connor told League Express.

“But, I’m feeling good, it’s something that I have needed. Off the back of last year, I needed it, I wasn’t in great shape.

“Personally, looking back, I had two major injuries and maybe I came back a bit early but I felt I could affect the game.

“Looking back I was probably way off, I was overweight and not in the right condition but we were still struggling with injuries so I needed to be out there.

“I didn’t have time to gel, I was a new player and people didn’t know how I played. The connections weren’t there as I didn’t know how Watto’s (Ian Watson) team played.

“I think we had to swap the team every other week, we didn’t have the same spine every week. We didn’t have any continuity there. This pre-season, however, it’s been good getting those connections.

“It’s probably the best shape I’ve been in my career, this time last year I was 103kg and now I’m 85kg. I’m feeling a lot better and lighter. My hand and knee are feeling good.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.