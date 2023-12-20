Ex-Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons man Samisoni Langi set to leave UK

FORMER Wakefield Trinity and Catalans Dragons man Samisoni Langi is set to leave the UK following his exit from Trinity after their relegation from then top flight.

Langi joined Trinity on a two-year deal after spending five seasons with the Catalans Dragons in Super League, but suffered an injury-hit campaign during his first year at Belle Vue.

The 30-year-old was limited to just 14 appearances for his new side and left Trinity halfway through his two-year contract.

Now, though, League Express can reveal that Langi will not be signing anywhere in Super League or the Championship and will most likely be hanging up his boots from the professional game.

Of course, having spent so long with Catalans in the south of France, it remains to be seen if Langi would go semi-professional in the French Elite One domestic league.

