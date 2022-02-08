Huddersfield Giants name new captain for 2022 season

Ian Watson has reshuffled his Huddersfield Giants leadership team for the upcoming Super League season with Luke Yates named as their new on-field captain.

Last season, Michael Lawrence served as club captain but Watson named Aidan Sezer – now at Leeds Rhinos – and Adam O’Brien as on-field captains.

Lawrence remains in his role but for Watson’s second season in charge of the Giants, Australian forward Yates will lead the side in matches.

“It’s one of the biggest honours you can get, getting voted in by the people you’re playing with week in and week out,” said Yates, who like Watson joined the club ahead of last season from Salford Red Devils.

“It gives me a lot of confidence that they are backing me to do the right thing and I am doing my best to do the right thing by them so it’s massive.”

Watson has also named Theo Fages, a new signing from St Helens, and Chris McQueen as his vice-captains.

“During pre-season we spoke a lot about the values we want to live, train and play by,” said the Huddersfield head coach.

“Players were then asked to vote on who they wanted to lead them on the field based on those values.

“Luke, Chris and Theo have personified these values all through pre-season and this has been recognised by the squad.

“However, I have to say that there are a number of players that could have fulfilled these roles such as Chris Hill, Leroy Cudjoe and Adam O’Brien, and with this group of players we will always have a wealth of experience and leaders on the field.”

Huddersfield begin their season this Saturday with a trip to France to face Super League newcomers Toulouse Olympique.