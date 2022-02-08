Rangi Chase hit with doping ban after positive drugs test

Former Man of Steel Rangi Chase has served a one-match suspension issued by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The halfback, who currently plays for League 1 side Rochdale Hornets, received the ban after an in-competition urine sample following their match against Barrow Raiders last September contained benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Chase, 35, was provisionally suspended the following month and admitted the charge in December.

As the use was determined to be unrelated to performance, he received a ban of only three months, which was reduced to one month after completing a Substance of Abuse treatment programme.

With the ban also backdated to his initial suspension, Chase is already free to play again, having re-committed to Rochdale for this season.

The former England international has previously served a two-year ban after testing positive for cocaine.

UKAD acting chief executive Pat Myhill said: “Athletes need to be aware that even when they use so-called ‘recreational drugs’ in a social setting, they risk damaging their health, as well as their careers, and can be banned from sport.”