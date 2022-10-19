Huddersfield Giants’ new signing Jake Connor set to be out at least four months

NEW Huddersfield Giants signing Jake Connor is set for a lengthy spell of rehab in a bid to be fit for the start of the 2023 Super League season.

The former Hull FC star suffered a PCL injury and a microfracture in his last game for the Black and Whites and his new boss Ian Watson has now revealed just how long he will be recovering for.

“He’s had a PCL injury which he injured in las game of the season with Hull FC and he has a microfracture, but he’s already had it operated on.

“Most players have been coming back between four and six maybe seven months because the treatment is completely different now to what it used to be.

“Many years ago they used to drill the hell out of it to make it bleed and form and that would make it like nine or ten months.

“Surgeons are miles better now and they have learnt from it there. Liam Sutcliffe had one at Leeds last year and was back within five and a half months.”

Watson does, however, believe Connor will be fit for the start of the 2023 season and believes the maverick playmaker will be a key part of the Huddersfield squad in the near and distant future.

“We’ve spoken to a few football physios and they said four or six months. If everything goes perfectly he should be fit for the start of the season.

“It’s all on the individual player and how they recover and whether they do the right things along the way.

“Jake has a bit of an injury but it is not a concern. It’s a longer term vision with Jake and its about 2023, 2024 and going forward for Huddersfield and beyond that.”