Three potential Super League destinations for Leeds Rhinos’ Zak Hardaker

THE future of Leeds Rhinos star Zak Hardaker continues to do the rounds.

Following a stellar year back in the primrose and blue of the Leeds Rhinos, it was thought by many that Hardaker would sign a new deal at Headingley.

However, that new deal has yet to be signed amidst Leeds’ salary cap issues, leaving the door open for a potential move elsewhere. But, which three Super League teams would potentially be in for him?

Hull FC

Hull are set to enter a new era under former Hull KR boss Tony Smith following his appointment last month. And Smith has already gone about shaping his squad, allowing Jake Connor to leave whilst also pursuing another halfback following the exit of Luke Gale. Add in Zak Hardaker to the mix and it would be a real title-challenging squad at the MKM Stadium in 2023. At times in 2022, Hull lacked firepower out wide with the likes of Carlos Tuimavave and Connor Wynne spending spells on the sidelines due to injury. With Hardaker on their books, Hull would certainly be a force to be reckoned with going forward.

Castleford Tigers

Though head coach Lee Radford has previously spoken about Castleford being at the limit of their salary cap, would they pass up the opportunity to bring in a proven Grand Final winner in Hardaker? Having already tasted success at the Jungle with the League Leaders’ Shield back in 2017, the fullback/centre endured a controversial end to his career at Castleford, failing a drugs’ test in the build up to the Grand Final that year. However, bringing the 31-year-old back to the Tigers could ultimately be the difference between a play-off spot and finishing outside like Castleford did in 2022.

Leigh Centurions

It’s no surprise that the Centurions are set to make a number of big signings following their promotion to Super League on the back of a big year in 2022. Already linked with moves are the likes of Matt Davis, Oliver Holmes and Rob Mulhern whilst the inclusion of Hardaker would be a real coup. Leigh are currently focusing on more English talent given their overseas quota limit and Hardaker would be a massive signal of the club’s intention to not just make up the numbers in the top flight. The only sticking point is that the 31-year-old left previous club Wigan because he wanted to be nearer home.