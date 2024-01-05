Huddersfield Giants signing Adam Clune calls for a powerful Rugby League Players’ Union to follow in NRL’s footsteps

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS’ new signing Adam Clune has called for a Rugby League Players’ Union to follow in the footsteps of the Rugby League Players’ Association back in Australia.

Clune, who has just signed for the Giants from the Newcastle Knights, believes that rugby league players need to have more people fighting their corner for their futures.

The row between the NRL governing body and the RLPA has waged for almost the entirety of 2023, with the latter managing to secure more fruitful arrangements for players Down Under.

Clune believes that rugby league players deserve backing, but with the UK’s equivalent of the RLPA lacking a presence and a loud voice, such successes as those for players in the southern hemisphere have been unheard of in the northern hemisphere.

“You’ve seen the two Collective Bargaining Agreements back home, it has been awesome to see someone fight for the players,” Clune told League Express.

“Until the last few years, players haven’t really understood what they do, but with the money coming into the game over there, it’s important to have that body representing the players. I’ve spoken to guys over here and they aren’t really represented here.

“It’s always good to have someone represent the players because you put your body on the line week in, week out, train really hard and to have someone fighting your corner is nice.

“I know it needs to be balanced amongst lots of different parties but I feel like in different areas it will work – pretty much every workplace has a union.

“If it gets better rights for players and puts players in a better position financially and holistically on and off the field, sets them up for their career then it is positive.

“Player welfare has been a bit more focused on in terms of the RLPA with concussion, player pathways and injury hardships. How quickly your career can finish means to have that support beyond your club is important.”

