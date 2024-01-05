London Broncos signing Hakim Miloudi admits he cried after being handed Super League offer

LONDON BRONCOS signing Hakim Miloudi has admitted he cried when he was handed an offer to come back to Super League with the newly-promoted side.

Frenchman Miloudi hasn’t played in the northern hemisphere’s top flight since 2020 with the Toronto Wolfpack.

But, after successful spells in England with Barrow Raiders and France with Albi and Limoux, the 30-year-old will grace Super League pitches once more in 2024 after being handed a lifeline by the Broncos.

Now Miloudi has revealed just how his manager approached him with the contract offer from London.

“I was going to drive over there but I have booked a flight for Sunday. I don’t really know how the move came about because I was playing in France and my manager was in touch with some clubs in England,” Miloudi told League Express.

“At one point he rang me and said he needed to see me so I went to his house. He said ‘Hakim, you’ve done something wrong, you forgot to tell me’ and I was confused because I knew I hadn’t done anything wrong.

“He was playing me, I was a bit scared and he asked me what my dream was. I replied ‘I want to play at the highest level of rugby league, whether in Australia or in Super League’.

“After that, he said we had a contract in Super League with London and I was like no way. I started crying and didn’t believe it after being so nervous and him pranking me. With all the pressure I cried.

“I just can’t wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.”

Miloudi is London’s seventh recruit for the 2024 Super League season, joining Sadiq Adebiyi (Keighley Cougars), Gideon Boafo (Newcastle Thunder), Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR), James Meadows (Batley Bulldogs) and Robbie Storey (Keighley Cougars) at the capital club for 2024.

