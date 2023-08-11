Huddersfield Giants star Theo Fages breaks silence on Super League move following confirmation of transfer to Catalans Dragons

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Theo Fages has broken his silence on his move to a rival Super League club following the confirmation of his transfer.

Fages, who has spent the last decade in the UK, will move home to France having signed a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons.

On the move, Fages said: “I’m very happy and excited to sign for Catalans Dragons! I can’t wait to wear the club’s jersey.

“It will be an honoir to wear the shirt in front of my family, friends, and fans. I’m proud to have the opportunity to join this great squad. I will do my best to bring back home many trophies for the club.”

Born in Catalonia, Fages started rugby league at the academy of Pia before he moved to Salford at the age of 16 to join the Red Devils’ academy.

He quickly became a regular starter in Super League and made his professional debut in 2013 at 18 years-old. After three full seasons with Salford, the French playmaker signed for St Helens, where he won multiple Super League finals and the Challenge Cup.

After having played more than 200 games for both Salford Red Devils and St Helens, Fages joined Huddersfield in 2022. He has made 25 appearances for the Giants so far and is preparing to return to the south of France in 2024, 12 years after he left the country.

Captain of the French national team at the 2017 World Cup, Fages has scored four tries in 15 appearances for France, taking part in the 2013 and 2017 World Cups.

Catalans head coach Steve McNamara said: “Theo has shown a huge desire and commitment to play for the Dragons and his return to France is great for the game here.

“He is a Catalan, a leader and a player who knows how to win. We look forward to welcoming him to our club in 2024.”