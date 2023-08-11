Three Super League clubs make offer for Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread

THREE Super League clubs have made an offer for Wakefield Trinity star Jai Whitbread.

Earlier in the year, League Express reported that Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and Hull KR had shown an interest in the Australian forward.

However, League Express can now reveal that two of those – Warrington and Hull KR – along with the Leeds Rhinos have all made an offer to lure Whitbread to their respective clubs for 2024.

Because the 25-year-old is still under contract with Trinity until the end of the 2025 season, any move would require a hefty transfer fee.

Whitbread first came to the UK shores towards the back end of the 2021 season to try and help the then-named Leigh Centurions stay in Super League,

Though the forward failed to do that, he earned himself an extended stay in Super League as Wakefield boss Willie Poching took him to Belle Vue where he has become one of the most consistent forwards in the competition.

Whitbread is also fielding interest from the Brisbane Broncos back in the NRL, but it is thought that his preference is to remain in Super League.

Of course, Warrington are still looking to replace Thomas Mikaele, who left for the Gold Coast Titans earlier in the season, whilst Leeds are losing Sam Walters to Wigan.

