Huddersfield Giants suffer Theo Fages blow as Super League club rocked by illness

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have suffered a major blow with Theo Fages set for a spell on the sidelines as the Super League club gets rocked by illness.

Head coach Ian Watson has been doing it tough in recent weeks, with the Giants currently sitting third bottom in the Super League table.

And he has been further hit with illness as well as injury to key player Fages.

“Theo is injured, we’ve had a scan and its not as bad as what we feared but he did it in the warm-up at Leeds,” Watson said.

“He felt something, he wasn’t kicking the ball and started to run on the last. He thought he would be ok and get through it but he hasn’t been able to. It is what it is and we have had it all year. Tt’s been really crazy all year.

“We are week by week with him, it could react well or it couldn’t do, it’s a quad injury.”

Illness has also plagued Huddersfield, but that means that youngster Fenton Rogers will make his Giants debut.

“The team has not been the same once all year and it’s not through wanting to change things or reacting, a lot of it has been injury and illness.

“We had it last week, Adam Milner was ill all last week and managed to be our 18th man. He was pretty rough.

“The debut to Fenton is the thing I want to focus on, Fenton will definitely make his debut this week. e has been telling me he’s been ready for two years! He was over the moon this morning receiving his jersey.

“He was worried about going to Bradford to start with but he has loved his time there. e played 70 minutes last week and he has played some big games for them.”