“My coaching has got a hell of a lot better over the past few years” – Ian Watson insists he is the man for Huddersfield Giants following tough Super League patch

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Ian Watson has insisted that his coaching “hasn’t gone backwards” following a poor run in Super League.

The West Yorkshire club currently sit third bottom in the Super League table, with 11th-placed Castleford Tigers just two points behind Watson’s men.

And following a 54-0 thrashing by Leeds Rhinos last week, Watson has issued a rallying cry, stressing that this tough patch will make his coaching better.

“I know what I’m doing and I know what job I want to do. You will go through this, when you build a team you have ups and downs in life.

“There are also circumstances you face and sometimes, in the bad ones like I am facing now, you have to have the belief and confidence to work through that.

“My coaching has got a hell of a lot better over the past few years, it hasn’t gone backwards. Results have probably gone backwards in the last seven weeks but my coaching mentality hasn’t changed.

“I know it will make me better, you can learn from situations and I have been pretty open in accepting the challenge and learning from the situation. Players go through tough times and need to learn from them and I need to learn from this sticky period and I will do.

Watson also stressed that the players are determined to turn things around as well.

“We have had conversations, what’s been done in house needs to stay in house and it’s about moving on and looking forward.

“The players were wounded, no one goes out there to lose or not play well. it was a shock to them and they felt embarrassed by the level of performance. We fully expected to go there to compete and perform and it just didn’t go our way.

“We got caught straightaway and we showed no resilience to overcome that which was disappointing.”