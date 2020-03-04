Huddersfield hooker set for York switch

York City Knights are in talks to sign Huddersfield’s Reiss Butterworth.

TotalRL understands the two clubs are closing in on a deal that would see the hooker join the club on a 28-day loan.

The former Bradford youngster has yet to play a senior game for the Giants but made 14 appearances for Batley in the Championship last season.

The 21-year-old will provide competition for the struggling Knights, who are bottom of the Championship and without a league win.

Despite an impressive victory over London in the Challenge Cup, they have fallen to defeat against Toulouse, Leigh and Halifax.

It’s believed a deal could be completed in time for Butterworth to take on the Broncos this weekend.