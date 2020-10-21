Huddersfield winger joins Sheffield

Sheffield Eagles have signed former Huddersfield Giants Academy winger Travis Corion.

The winger joins the club after a spell with the Giants and played in their reserve grade side.

I am delighted to bring in Travis as he has got huge potential,” said head coach Mark Aston.

“He is quick, strong and still only young.

“He’s at that age where we like to get them and he understands what he needs to do to get where he wants.

“We know the likes of Rob Worrincy won’t go forever so we will be needing guys to pick from the older guard at some point, and that’s what we’re hoping Travis can do.”

Corion added:“I am buzzing to be fair, I didn’t expect a chance to come along so quickly.

“I’m looking forward to getting started and stuck in with the boys. I’ll always put the work in to get us where we need to be, whether that is in defence or attack I’ll put my all in.”