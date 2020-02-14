Injury-hit Hull and Saints name 21-man squads

Injury-hit Hull FC and St Helens have named their sides, with a number of youngsters potentially making their Super League debuts.

Lee Radford has made four changes to the side that triumphed in the Hull derby. Chris Satae and Albert Kelly drop out due to receiving suspensions this week. Bureta Faraimo and Andre Savelio picked up knocks in the derby and thus, will not participate.

However, Hull have been majorly boosted by the return of their veteran forward Gareth Ellis, alongside three youngsters; Kieran Buchanan, Connor Wynne and Charlie Patterson-Lund.

Meanwhile, Saints will have three key players return as Tommy Makinson, Morgan Knowles and Alex Walmsley, who picked up a calf injury during the warm-up against Warrington, are all included.

However, Mark Percival, fresh off his five-year contract extension, will be on the sidelines for ‘several months’ after picking up a shoulder injury, while Lachlan Coote and James Roby remain absent.

Hull: Shaul, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Jones, Sao, Johnstone, Matongo, Fash, Lane, Bowden, Fonua, Wynne, Buchanan, Ellis, Naulago, Patteron-Lund.

Saints: Makinson, Naiqama, Grace, Lomax, Fages, Walmsley, Thompson, Taia, Peyroux, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Lees, Amor, Ashworth, Paulo, Smith, Bentley, Costello, Welsby, Dodd, Nisbet.