Hull FC duo sign new deals as Black and Whites release four

Hull FC have handed new contracts to two players.

23-year old backrower Jordan Lane and teenage centre Jude Ferreira have both signed new deals.

The pair, both from West Hull, have made an impression on the club.

“I’m over the moon to be staying. There is no other place I want to be and I want to be able to represent this club for as long as I’m able to,” Lane told Hullfc.com.

“I signed a new deal because this is where I need to be trying to tie down that starting spot and becoming one of the key players of the team, playing some of my best rugby.

“I think 2020 has been my best year from a performance point of view.

“After lockdown, I started playing some consistent rugby and knocking up plenty of appearances; obviously I was unlucky to catch Covid-19 but overall I’m really pleased with the way this season has gone for me.”

Ferreira, who has signed a three-year deal, added: “It has always been a dream of mine to sign for Hull FC, the team I have supported as a boy.

“I’m eager to grasp the opportunity and show what I am about and what I can do, but I know from the last few months it is a really big step up and a challenge I’m looking forward to.

“I’ve been involved with England and experienced playing alongside first-team players in the reserves, but I’d love to kick on now and try and establish with some matches at Hull FC if I can earn the opportunity.”

Meanwhile the club has confirmed that youngsters Ryan Johnson, Charlie Patterson Lund and Charlie Graham will leave the club, while Lewis Bienek has joined Castleford Tigers.