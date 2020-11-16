Hull FC chairman being treated in hospital for Covid-19

Hull FC chairman Adam Pearson is currently undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospital.

Fortunately, Pearson is on the mend, undergoing routine treatment, and is in a stable condition.

He will be forced to watch Thursday’s play-off semi-final fixture between his club and Wigan Warriors from hospital.

If Hull win, they’ll go through to the Super League showpiece, which will be hosted from Hull FC’s home ground, KCOM Stadium, due to take place on Friday week.

The club’s chief executive has been communicating regularly with Pearson, saying: “Adam is in good spirits and grateful for the support he has received, in particular the fantastic efforts of the nurses and medical staff working around the clock in very challenging circumstances.”

“It’s business as usual at Hull FC. Day-to-day operations continue as normal as we continue to address the challenges faced by Covid-19 and ensuring the team have the best possible preparation for Thursday’s semi-final.”

Hull FC will travel to Wigan Warriors’ DW Stadium with a place in the Super League Grand Final at stake. The game will take place on Thursday at 7:45pm and will be available on Sky Sports Mix or the ouRLeague app for season ticket holders of either club.