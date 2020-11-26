Hull FC confirm Brett Hodgson capture

Hull FC have confirmed the appointment of Brett Hodgson as their new head coach.

The 42-year-old, a former Super League Man Of Steel, has signed a three-year deal.

Hodgson, who played for Huddersfield and Warrington, joins from Wests Tigers, where he had been assistant coach.

He had previously acted as a coaching consultant at the club.

“I’m very excited – I spent nine years over in England playing in Super League and then moving into coaching, with one of those years as a consultant at Hull FC so I know some of the people at the club already.

“It is a fantastic club with real pedigree and ambition, so I’m excited to be heading back and hopefully helping such a prestigious club to achieve some success.

“To come back to Super League where I spent a large chunk of my career and join a high-profile side was too good to turn down – I really enjoy the style of football over there.

“Hull demands success, and that’s what I’m about. With the staff and players we have, and the support of the great fans there, I’m really excited about what we can achieve together over the next couple of years.

“I have had opportunities at other clubs but have been waiting for the right option, but with the experience of the club and Super League previously, Hull FC is just a too good opportunity to turn down.

“There are some areas of the team we can strengthen, but on the whole I think that the squad is good and we have some real depth, with some very exciting players I’m looking forward to working with.

“Hull FC have probably the most passionate fan-base in the game, and we’re hoping to have some real success for them.”