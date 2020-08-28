Hull FC launch special Challenge Cup jersey

Hull FC have launched a commemorative jersey to celebrate the anniversary of their 2005 Challenge Cup success.

The limited edition third shirt was released on Thursday to fall in line with the anniversary and the Black and Whites will donate £5 from every sale to the Rob Burrow fund.

Jacuzzi, a long-standing partner of the club, have also provided a free hot tub for Burrow’s family home.

“The shirt design has become iconic for Hull FC fans given the great players who pulled on the shirt for the 2005 season,” Gareth Ellis said, a former team-mate of Burrow.

“It was then cemented in Hull FC history with victory in the Challenge Cup Final played at Cardiff which was Hull FC’s first major trophy in the Super League era.

That day I was on the opposing team playing for Leeds Rhinos alongside good friend and team mate Rob Burrow.

“While we would have both been disappointed after the final whistle, nothing could keep Rob down for long and he was always the one to put a smile on everyone’s faces, either with his relentless banter with Barrie McDermott and Keith Senior, or a practical joke at the expense of the team.

“It’s no surprise to me to see the courage and attitude he’s shown during these tough times for him and his family – he’s tackling it with everything that made him the great player he was and the great person he is; tough and resilient and with a smile on his face.

“It’s been fantastic to see the rugby league community get behind Rob since his diagnosis with MND as they so often do whenever they are called upon.”