Hull FC launch superb alternate jersey for Super League 2023

HULL FC have launched a superb alternate jersey for Super League 2023.
Whilst the traditional black and white will fill the home jersey, Hull have gone for a blue away kit – and it is a thing of beauty.
Our 2023 alternate jersey is here, and it's an absolute beauty – the white star is back, combined with our traditional secondary shirt colour! 🔥
🛒 Available online now, and in store from 9am Friday.
⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @AtropaPharmacy
— Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) November 10, 2022
New signings Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford are modelling the kit alongside veteran Carlos Tuimavave with 2023 set to be a new era for the Black and Whites following a difficult season in 2022.
Hull finished ninth in 2022 after trailing off towards the end of the year, finishing below arch-rivals Hull KR.
Now though with new head coach Tony Smith at the helm, there is great enthusiasm around the MKM Stadium.