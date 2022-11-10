Hull FC launch superb alternate jersey for Super League 2023

HULL FC have launched a superb alternate jersey for Super League 2023.

Whilst the traditional black and white will fill the home jersey, Hull have gone for a blue away kit – and it is a thing of beauty.

Our 2023 alternate jersey is here, and it's an absolute beauty – the white star is back, combined with our traditional secondary shirt colour! 🔥 🛒 Available online now, and in store from 9am Friday. 🔗 https://t.co/awHWStTdWy ⚫️⚪️ #COYH | @AtropaPharmacy — Hull FC (@hullfcofficial) November 10, 2022

New signings Tex Hoy and Jake Clifford are modelling the kit alongside veteran Carlos Tuimavave with 2023 set to be a new era for the Black and Whites following a difficult season in 2022.

Hull finished ninth in 2022 after trailing off towards the end of the year, finishing below arch-rivals Hull KR.

Now though with new head coach Tony Smith at the helm, there is great enthusiasm around the MKM Stadium.