Hull FC learn Jack Ashworth fate at Tribunal

THE independent Operational Rules Tribunal has made the following decision following an incident in Round Four from the Betfred Super League.

Jack Ashworth of Hull FC has pleaded guilty, but challenged the grading of his Head Contact charge. The challenge was successful and the charge has been downgraded to Grade C. Therefore, he will serve a two-match suspension with a £250 fine.

