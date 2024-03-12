Challenge Cup Sixth Round tie selected for BBC iPlayer

LEEDS RHINOS versus St Helens, the stand-out tie of Round 6 of the Men’s Betfred Challenge Cup, will be shown live on will be shown live on BBC iPlayer, Red Button and the BBC Sport website and app on Friday 22 March (KO 8pm).

The draw was made yesterday evening (Monday 11 March) by the Leeds legend Iestyn Harris, who led the Rhinos to Challenge Cup glory against London Broncos at Wembley Stadium 25 years ago. And Harris drew two sides with Challenge Cup rivalry almost as old as the competition itself, his former club and Saints having first met in Rugby League’s prestigious knock-out competition in 1911.

Leeds and St Helens last met in the cup in 2021 behind closed doors at the Totally Wicked Stadium due to Covid restrictions, where a brace of tries apiece from wingers Tommy Makinson and Regan Grace set Saints on course for Wembley glory. In all the sides have faced each other 21 times in the Challenge Cup, Leeds winning 11 of those ties against St Helens’ 10.

Round 6 fixtures

Hull KR v Salford Red Devils – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Leeds Rhinos v St Helens – Friday 22 March, 8pm (BBC Sport)

Wigan Warriors v Sheffield Eagles – Friday 22 March, 8pm

Batley Bulldogs v Castleford Tigers – Saturday 23 March, 3pm

Huddersfield Giants v Hull FC – Saturday 23 March,2pm

Leigh Leopards v Featherstone Rovers – Saturday 23 March, 2pm

Warrington Wolves v London Broncos – Saturday 23 March, 5.30pm

Halifax Panthers v Catalans Dragons – Sunday 24 March, 3pm

