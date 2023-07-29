Hull FC linked with NRL duo as Super League club step up overseas recruitment

HULL FC are reportedly interested in signing both Connor Watson and Shawn Blore for the 2024 season.

Hull Live report that the Super League club have offered a deal to versatile Sydney Roosters player Watson, but face competition from Canterbury Bulldogs, while they are also interested in bringing over Wests Tigers backrower Blore.

The Black and Whites have up to four overseas quota spots available for next season with only captain Carlos Tuimavave, fullback Tex Hoy and forward Ligi Sao signed for next season.

Halfback Jake Clifford will return to the NRL with North Queensland Cowboys after only one season at the club, and prop Tevita Satae’s move to Super League rivals Catalans Dragons has already been confirmed.

Versatile Fijian Joe Lovodua is out of contract at the end of the year while the club have had an overseas spot open since Kane Evans was released from his deal back in May.

Hull are particularly keen to bolster their forward pack and if Watson agrees to a move, he would provide Hull with an option at hooker and loose forward.

The 27-year-old has more than 100 NRL appearances to his name, over two spells with the Roosters as well as a four-year stint at Newcastle Knights in between.

Meanwhile Blore, who still has a year on his contract with the Tigers but has been offered to Super League clubs, would add to Hull’s options in the back row.

The 22-year-old has played 29 games in the NRL, including eleven this term after missing the entire 2022 season through serious injury.

Hull are also believed to have offered a contract to Newcastle Knights halfback Adam Clune to join the club from next season as a replacement for Clifford, although Hull Live report that Leeds Rhinos are also interested in signing the 28-year-old with Aidan Sezer set to depart Headingley.