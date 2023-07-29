Former Featherstone Rovers star signs for new NRL club

NEWCASTLE KNIGHTS have signed former Featherstone Rovers player Fa’amanu Brown for the rest of the season.

Brown spent a season in the Championship with Featherstone in 2021, scoring 17 tries in 27 appearances as Rovers lost the Grand Final to Toulouse Olympique.

On his return to Australia, Brown played for Wests Tigers last year and then returned to Canterbury Bulldogs, where he previously played in 2018 and 2019.

But the utility player has only featured in five matches this season for the second-from-bottom Bulldogs and has now completed a short-term move to the Knights, who are in play-off contention.

A statement from Newcastle said the 28-year-old had “made the move to the Hunter to fill the final top 30 roster spot, providing the Knights with good experience and coverage for any potential injuries and suspensions as we head into the back end of the season.”

As well as making over 50 NRL appearances over ten years, New Zealand-born Brown has represented Samoa on the international stage.

He played four times at last year’s World Cup, including starting at hooker in their semi-final defeat of hosts England at the Emirates Stadium.