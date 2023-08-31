Hull FC rocked by another playmaker out for rest of Super League season as Tony Smith explains issue

HULL FC have been rocked by the news that another playmaker is set to be out for the rest of the 2023 Super League season.

After the bad news that Jake Trueman will be out for a number of months after rupturing his Achilles in the loss to Warrington Wolves last weekend, halfback Ben McNamara will also miss the rest of the season.

McNamara played in the reserves last weekend with a spot potentially open to take Trueman’s place for the rest of the season.

However, the young Hull man has broken some bones in his hand, ruling him out for six to eight weeks and thus the end of the year, head coach Tony smith has revealed.

“He has broken a couple of bones in his hand so he is in a brace and it is now a recovery period of six to eight weeks,” Smith said.

“Ben is there or thereabouts done for the remainder of the season based on how he is able to train at the moment. It is a bit of a blow for Ben as it was an innocuous tackle.

“It is one of those things that went wrong in a tackle and he came out with a nasty injury.”

Regarding who could take Trueman’s spot in the Hull line-up for this week’s fixture against Leeds Rhinos on Saturday, Smith hinted at Danny Houghton, Joe Lovodua or even Tex Hoy.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.