Featherstone Rovers finally learn venue for crunch Super League promotion-chasing clash with Toulouse Olympique

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have finally learnt the venue for their crunch Super League promotion-chasing clash with Toulouse Olympique.

With rugby union nation Fiji using the Stade Ernest Wallon as a training ground for the Rugby World Cup, Toulouse have had to divert their last three home games away from their customary venue.

Games against Barrow Raiders and Swinton Lions were already moved earlier in August, with Featherstone now set to play the French side at the Stade Arnaune – also in Toulouse.

🇫🇷 Our upcoming game with Toulouse will be played at Stade Arnauné. 🚉 Line B; Barrière de Paris#TOUvFEV | #BlueWall pic.twitter.com/HupbrlI9l9 — Featherstone Rovers (@FevRoversRLFC) August 31, 2023

It promises to be a brilliant clash as both teams are favourites to fight for promotion to Super League in 2024.

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.