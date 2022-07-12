Hull FC star to join Catalans Dragons next season

Catalans Dragons have signed prop Manu Ma’u from Super League rivals Hull FC on a two-year contract.

Ma’u will head to France when his current deal expires at the end of the year and play in Perpignan until the end of the 2024 season.

The 33-year-old, who has played internationally for both Tonga and New Zealand, joined Hull in 2020 from Parramatta Eels.

But his third season in East Yorkshire will be his last, as the powerful forward links up with Steve McNamara’s Catalans from 2023.

“To get this opportunity to join the Dragons is a huge honour for me,” said Ma’u.

“When speaking to Steve McNamara and some former players from the club, I knew it was the right decision for me and my family.

“I’m excited to be joining a great club like Catalans and I’ll be making sure I earn the respect from Steve and his staff, players and supporters.

“They have a quality team and I want to be part of it in 2023. I’m looking forward to this new chapter.

“Although my future is now sorted, my main focus is finishing off strongly with Hull FC.”

McNamara said: “Manu Ma’u is a player I have liked and respected for many years. His performances have been incredible this year.

“He will bring real defensive and offensive qualities. He is a great boy, humble, honest and a real team player.”