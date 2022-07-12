Teams confirmed for first PDRL World Cup

Four nations will compete in the first ever Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL) World Cup this autumn.

The competition will take place as a showcase event alongside the full World Cup, which features men’s, women’s and wheelchair tournaments.

Hosts England will be one of the four competing nations alongside Wales, New Zealand and Australia.

The whole tournament will take place in Warrington, with a round-robin group stage taking place on three days at Victoria Park on October 23, 25 and 28.

The top two teams in the group will then face off in the final at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on October 30, following the Samoa-France men’s World Cup game and alongside a third-place play-off.

The exact fixtures and schedule for the PDRL World Cup will be drawn soon, according to organisers.