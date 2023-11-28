Hull FC starlet Manoa Wacokecoke debuts for new club after apparent Super League exit

HULL FC starlet Manoa Wacokecoke debuted for a new club at the weekend after what appears to be an exit from the Super League side.

The Fijian centre played in all of the Black and Whites’ reserves games in 2023 but had failed to make a first-team appearance under head coach Tony Smith.

That being said, Wacokecoke was highly-rated and looked a real threat for FC’s reserves last season and so his apparent exit has taken people by surprise.

In fact, the 19-year-old has not only seemingly exited Hull FC, but also rugby league with the centre debuting off the substitutes’ bench for rugby union side Hull Ionians at the weekend.

The Ionians went down 36-14 to Flyde RFC.

