“Clubs need to look after their players more” – Ex-Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos star calls for concussion decisions to be taken out of players’ hands

THE debate surrounding the concussion issue in rugby league is one that is set to rage on well into the future.

Following the decision of a number of former professional stars to sue the governing body for alleged negligence, current and former players are firmly split into their two camps.

For former Huddersfield, Hull KR and Leeds star Shaun Lunt, he can see both sides of the argument, but he has called on clubs to do more in order to protect the players by taking the decision out of the players’ hands.

“For me, I can see both sides. For me, I wouldn’t sue the sport because it is something within the sport that you can’t control,” Lunt told League Express.

“You can’t eliminate concussion but from what I’ve seen while I’ve played, clubs need to look after their players more.

“It’s not the sport’s fault as a whole, it’s tough and we all choose to play it but when we are concussed, it’s all well and good saying ‘you shouldn’t have played,’ but no rugby league player will pull themselves out because they will be labelled ‘soft.’

“People need to take that decision out of our hands, back then for the lads that are suffering there wasn’t that option.

“I’m not in their shoes so it’s hard to criticise anyone. I can see from a diplomatic point of view, I don’t think it’s the sport’s fault but players don’t need to be making that decision so they don’t put themselves in that position.”

In terms of his own experience with concussion, Lunt was one of the ‘lucky’ ones and doesn’t feel any adverse effects in his life at present.

“I’ve only ever had a few concussions, but even if I had the symptoms I wouldn’t really know what I’d be looking for!”

