Hull FC step in at last minute to take on Leeds Rhinos tonight

Hull FC have stepped in at the last minute to take on Leeds Rhinos tonight after the Black and Whites replaced Castleford.

The Tigers had just 14 available players after nine players were stood down for Covid related matters.

Hull weren’t scheduled to play this week but all clubs have been told to be on standby to play and were informed on Wednesday evening, just over 24 hours before the game was due to be played.

As a result, Hull have stepped in and will take on the Rhinos despite having 12 players unavailable themselves.

“After extensive consultation with the club’s coaching staff and senior players group, they have come to a unanimous decision to fulfil the fixture for the good of the sport,” the club said.

“Despite the short notice, the players and staff have recognised and understand first-hand the challenges that Covid-19 presents and they believe this is a time for the sport to remain unified.

“The club standby their decision and we are extremely proud of their commitment and dedication to the sport.

Super League CEO Robert Elstone added: “Super League clubs have responded exceptionally well to the challenges presented by Covid-19 and Hull FC have provided another example of this here.

“By stepping in to fulfil a fixture at such short notice they are a credit to the competition and we appreciate the level of inconvenience the club has faced in meeting this request.”