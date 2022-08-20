Hull FC suffer two more season-ending injuries in damaging Wakefield Trinity defeat

Manu Ma’u has played his final game for Hull FC while Joe Lovodua will also not feature again this season.

The pair both picked up injuries in Hull’s Super League defeat to Wakefield Trinity on Friday.

“We’ve had absolutely zero luck again,” bemoaned head coach Brett Hodgson. “Manu broke his arm and Lovodua looks like he’s done his PCL.

“It’s such a disappointing way for Manu to go out. He has been brilliant for the club and he’s had such a disrupted season this year.”

After three years with Hull, forward Ma’u is heading to Catalans Dragons for the 2023 campaign.

Hooker Lovodua is yet to have a new deal beyond this year confirmed but is expected to stay with the club.

The full extent of his knee injury is still to be determined, and he will hope to participate in the World Cup for Fiji.

Ma’u and Lovodua join a growing list of players unavailable to Hodgson for the final rounds of the season, with Hull now appearing out of play-off contention.

Jack Walker and Darnell McInotsh were ruled out earlier this week, joining Adam Swift, Carlos Tuimavave, Andre Savelio, Joe Cator and Jack Brown.