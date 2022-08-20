James Batchelor on why he is swapping Wakefield Trinity for Hull KR as move confirmed

James Batchelor says “challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone” were big motivations in making the move to Hull KR from Wakefield Trinity.

The forward’s transfer has now been confirmed, signing a two-year contract at Craven Park from the start of next season.

Batchelor, 24, has spent his whole career to date at Wakefield but has played his final game for the club as a hamstring injury has ruled him out for their remaining games.

“I’m at that point in my career where it’s not only about playing consistently, week-in week-out, but challenging myself and getting out of my comfort zone,” said Batchelor of the switch to East Yorkshire.

“It’s going to be something new, I’m excited for some Friday night games in front of the fans at Sewell Group Craven Park. It’s always been a great atmosphere every time I’ve played at Hull KR.

“I want to really kick on at KR and be challenging for things every year. I want to win some silverware. I think we can do something special as a team.

“Leaving my hometown team after so many years was tough and I wanted to make sure I was making the right decision. I spoke to Willie (Peters, incoming Robins’ head coach) about the club, himself and how he wants to play and within ten minutes he’d sold me on it.

“I think how Willie wants us to play and what he values as a coach is exactly the environment I want to be a part of.”