Hull FC surpass 2022 season ticket sales for Super League 2023 as Tony Smith garners optimism

IT’S fair to say that Hull FC disappointed during the 2022 Super League season.

Though optimism was high around the MKM Stadium following the signings of the likes of Luke Gale and Joe Lovodua, another season tailed off towards the back end, leaving Hull out of the Super League play-off positions.

Head coach Brett Hodgson departed the club with the likes of Manu Ma’u and even Jake Connor moving on to pastures new.

However, with Tony Smith at the helm, there is perhaps more optimism around the MKM Stadium than in previous years combined with the former Hull KR boss putting his stamp on West Hull after years in the East.

Smith has brought in Jake Clifford alongside Hodgson’s recruits of Brad Dwyer, Liam Sutcliffe, Tex Hoy and Jake Trueman and the Black and Whites’ fans have responded in kind.

Over 7,500 fans have now bought season tickets for the 2023 Super League season, surpassing last year’s total with just over a week to go until the new campaign.

It’s clear that Smith has engendered hope with a bumper crowd expected for the Black and Whites’ first home fixture against the Castleford Tigers next weekend.