Hull FC starlet makes short term loan move ahead of the 2023 Super League and Championship seasons

HULL FC teenage starlet Denive Balmforth has made a short-term loan move ahead of the 2023 Super League and Championship seasons.

Balmforth will link up with the Black and Whites’ dual registration partners, Newcastle Thunder.

The 19-year-old joined Hull FC in March 2022 from Warrington Wolves and had previously featured for Yorkshire Academy in 2021, winning Man of the Match in the War of the Roses clash.

A regular throughout the Hull FC reserves, Balmforth eventually made the step-up to the first team, earning his Super League debut for the club in April 2022. The hooker came on from the bench in a 48-12 victory over Toulouse Olympique, scoring a try minutes later.

Balmforth has since made a further three appearances for the Black and Whites.

Speaking on the announcement, Balmforth said: “I’m excited to have signed for Thunder on loan.

“It’s an opportunity for me to improve my game and I’m sure I’ll learn a lot from my time here.

“I’ve only joined up with the squad this week but there’s a great atmosphere between the lads and I can’t wait to help the team challenge in the Championship.”

Newcastle Thunder head coach said: “We’re really excited to have Denive join up with the squad.

“He can play in the halves; he can play 13. He’s a really fit-set hooker, that can hit hard too.

“He will definitely compliment the nines we’ve got, so we’re really excited by that.

“An added bonus would be that the loan signing will further strengthen our links with Hull FC on top of the dual registration agreement announced earlier in the month.”