Hull FC tease new signing in wake of Jake Connor’s departure to Super League rivals

JAKE Connor will be a Huddersfield Giants player in 2023 after agreeing a three-year deal with the West Yorkshire club.

The 27-year-old topped the try assist charts in 2022, but has been released from his contract following six seasons at Hull FC.

It is yet another impressive recruit for Ian Watson who has already brought in the likes of Esan Marsters and Kevin Naiqama, with Hull teasing a new signing following Connor’s departure.

The Black and Whites released this statement earlier: “The 27-year-old, who lives in West Yorkshire, will leave the club with immediate effect after closed season surgery is completed.

“Connor has given notable service to Hull FC over the last six years having signed from the Giants in 2017, including earning a Challenge Cup winners medal in that year.

“However, the club believes it is in everyone’s best interests to progress in a fresh direction for 2023.

“Everyone at Hull FC would like to place on record our thanks to Jake for his performances on the field over the last six seasons and wish him and his family well for the future.

“The club intends to announce a new addition to the squad soon, as plans for the new season continue to evolve.”

Who that new signing is remains to be seen but Hull have already signed Leeds Rhinos duo Brad Dwyer and Liam Sutcliffe as well as Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman and Newcastle Knights playmaker Tex Hoy.

New head coach Tony Smith is planning for his first season in charge of the Black and Whites after departing Hull KR earlier in the year following two-and-a-half years at Craven Park.