Hull FC release Jake Connor as he joins Super League rivals

Hull FC have agreed to release Jake Connor from his contract as he joins Super League rivals Huddersfield Giants.

The 27-year-old began his career at the John Smith’s Stadium, but has spent the last few seasons at Hull where he won one Challenge Cup.

Now, though, Connor will be in the claret and gold of Huddersfield in 2023 in an incredible signing for the Giants.

Connor said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be coming back. Although it wasn’t an easy decision it’s definitely the right one for me and my family. I feel like I’ve got some unfinished business at the club and I’ve got some old mates here that I can’t wait to catch up with.

“I’m really looking forward to working under Ian Watson and also Luke Robinson who I know well. I’ve played against Ian’s sides on numerous occasions and they’re always well drilled. We’ve got a good squad and a good structure and I can’t wait to be a part of it and enjoy my rugby.

Giants Head Coach Ian Watson said “I’d like to welcome Jake back to the Giants he is a huge signing for us. Jake is a player I have admired from afar, and is a tough competitor who wants to win at all costs and will drive people in his team to be better and want more.

“Last year we were the 4th best attack in Super League and hopefully adding Jake into our team can propel us to score even more points while maintaining our defensive mentality.

“This is a great moment for Huddersfield to get back one of our own players and a lot of credit should go to Richard and Ken for working so hard to get this deal through.”