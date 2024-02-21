Hull FC without at least 13 players for Super League clash with Warrington Wolves with significant injury blows confirmed

HULL FC will be without at least 13 players for their Super League clash with Warrington Wolves on Friday night, with a significant injury blow confirmed for Joe Cator.

Cator left the field early on in FC’s dismal derby showing against Hull KR last Thursday and now Black and Whites boss Tony Smith has confirmed a hamstring tear.

“It’s a grade three hamstring injury for Joe (Cator) – it’s a significant tear. He’ll be out for eight to ten weeks, but doesn’t need surgery,” Smith said.

“It’s unfortunate for Joe who has been injury free for a while now and been in good shape.

“Cam (Scott) also has a problem with his calf muscle and needs a minor operation to relieve some of the blood flow around his calf, so we’ve lost him. He could be missing for up to four weeks.”

Skipper Danny Houghton will also miss the next two games after failing his Head Injury Assessment during that 22-0 loss to Hull KR.

Smith added: “Danny will miss this next two games due to his second head injury in the last twelve months.

“He has seen the specialist today and ticked all the boxes, he feels fine. He was okay after the game too, but the new rules state that he’ll miss out.

Though Liam Sutcliffe could make his way back into the Hull side after dropping out of the Rovers clash with illness, Carlos Tuimavave will be unavailable.

Smith continued: “Carlos won’t be available this week with his calf issue. Without pushing things for him, he’ll be back for Round Three or Round Four.”

Brad Fash, who also missed the derby, will also remain absent with an ankle injury sustained in pre-season alongside Liam Tindall as well as longer-term absentees Jake Trueman and Mitieli Vulikijapani – young squad members Kye Armstrong and Cobie Wainhouse also continue their recovery from longer-term issues.

Herman Ese’ese, Franklin Pele and Ligi Sao will also be unavailable following their respective suspensions, pending appeals to Ese’ese and Sao’s bans.

