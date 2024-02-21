Salford Red Devils star Ryan Brierley learns fate at Operational Rules Tribunal following Leeds Rhinos clash

SALFORD RED DEVILS star Ryan Brierley will be available for his side’s next match against Castleford Tigers on Sunday after the club successfully appealed his Grade C Head Contact charge.

Brierley, who was sinbinned for the challenge on Leeds Rhinos’ Brodie Croft last weekend, had his charge downgraded to Grade B on appeal.

That being said, he was fined £250.

Meanwhile, Castleford Tigers received mixed news at their own Tribunals last night regarding appeals from Liam Watts and Charbel Tasipale.

Watts had been charged with Grade E Head Contact from Castleford’s 32-4 loss to the Wigan Warriors on Friday night, with the potential of a four to six match ban.

His appeal to downgrade, however, was unsuccessful and the forward has subsequently been banned for four games and fined £750.

Meanwhile, Tasipale was charged with Grade C Head Contact from the same fixture. Upon appeal, however, Tasipale’s charge was downgraded to Grade B with a £250 fine but no ban.

It means that the Lebanese international will be free to play for the Tigers in their away clash with the Salford on Sunday afternoon.

The first appeals of the night saw Catalans Dragons pair Michael McIlorum and Paul Seguier stand before the ORT.

McIlorum was unsuccessful in challenging a charge of Grade E Head Contact during Saturday’s Betfred Super League match against Warrington Wolves. Seguier, however, saw his Grade D Head Contact charge downgraded to C on appeal. He is fined £250, whilst McIlorum is fined £750.

