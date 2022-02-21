Hull FC’s Luke Gale facing ban of up to eight matches after St Helens dismissal

Hull FC captain Luke Gale is facing a ban of up to eight matches following his dismissal against St Helens last weekend.

On his home debut for the club, Gale was sent off late in the first half for a studs-up challenge on Jonny Lomax as he attempted to chase down the Saints man’s kick.

The challenge has been assessed by the match review panel and been referred to tribunal on a Grade D charge, which brings a suspension of between three and five matches.

Gale was also charged for picking up Lomax while he was down on the ground injured in the aftermath, for which he has received a three-match ban.

Meanwhile, two key Huddersfield Giants players have received suspensions after their victory over Hull Kingston Rovers.

Theo Fages has received a one-match ban for a crusher tackle, while Danny Levi has been slapped with a two-match suspension for “pulling at” the injured player immediately after that incident.

Castleford Tigers’ George Lawler has been given a one-game ban for a shoulder charge in their loss at Warrington Wolves, while Toulouse Olympique’s Joseph Paulo must sit out two matches after dangerous contact in their defeat at Salford Red Devils.