Super League Round 2: Albert Goldthorpe Medal points

Here’s who got the Albert Goldthorpe Medal points this week as the best performers in each Super League match…

Warrington Wolves 34-10 Castleford Tigers

Peter Mata’utia was a constant handful with ball in hand, earning several repeat sets and scoring a well-taken try in the second half.

3 pts – Peter Mata’utia (Warrington Wolves)

2 pts – Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves)

1 pt – George Williams (Warrington Wolves)

Wigan Warriors 34-12 Leeds Rhinos

Jai Field did not put a foot wrong all night. He was dangerous with ball in hand and pulled off a try saver that ultimately changed the game.

3 pts – Jai Field (Wigan Warriors)

2 pts – John Bateman (Wigan Warriors)

1 pt – Cade Cust (Wigan Warriors)

Hull FC 6-38 St Helens

Sione Mata’utia was exceptional for St Helens amidst an all-round dominant pack, with his try simply encapsulating a determined performance.

3 pts – Sione Mata’utia (St Helens)

2 pts – Alex Walmsley (St Helens)

1 pt – Jack Welsby (St Helens)

Huddersfield Giants 26-12 Hull Kingston Rovers

Luke Yates inspired Huddersfield to victory with a true captain’s knock.

3 pts – Luke Yates (Huddersfield Giants)

2 pts – Chris McQueen (Huddersfield Giants)

1 pt – Josh Jones (Huddersfield Giants)

Catalans Dragons 24-22 Wakefield Trinity

Sam Tomkins has started this season where he finished the last one, on top of his game. His energy and enterprise carried Catalans to victory – just.

3 pts – Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons)

2 pts – Max Jowitt (Wakefield Trinity)

1 pt – Benjamin Garcia (Catalans Dragons)

Salford Red Devils 38-12 Toulouse Olympique

Ken Sio once again proved his worth with a four-try haul which helped Salford past Toulouse. He and Brodie Croft are proving to be a dangerous proposition on that right edge.

3 pts – Ken Sio (Salford Red Devils)

2 pts – Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils)

1 pt – Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils)

Full match reports for every Super League game are available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.