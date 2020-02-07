Hull hold off tenacious Robins

Hull FC held off an enthusiastic Hull KR to triumph 25-16 tonight in the Hull Derby.

Hull started the game with Danny Houghton back in their side, making his 350th career appearance, and with winger Adam Swift making his debut on the wing, while Manu Ma’u and Gareth Ellis were both out of the side with injury.

It was the Robins, however, who made the stronger start, with the outstanding Harvey Livett going over for the first try within the first ten minutes, although Jamie Ellis couldn’t convert.

Hull responded through Jake Connor, when he was put through a gap by Marc Sheyd, and Sneyd added the goal.

But the Robins took the lead again when Adam Quinlan scored down the right hand side, with Ellis converting this time.

Hull responded with a try from Haughton, who touched down a Sneyd kick into the in-goal, with Sneyd converting.

Just before the interval Hull KR were unfortunate not to take the lead, when Ryan Brierley touched down after great work down the right hand side. The video-referee ruled out the try and gave a penalty to Hull for offside in the buildup.

In the second half, the Robins took the lead again with a contender for try of the season, with the ball being continuously offloaded before Ben Crooks touched down in the corner, for Ellis to convert to put them 12-16 ahead.

But Hull took command in the final quarter, with Tries from Sneyd and Josh Griffin, while Sneyd added a field goal to seal the victory.

Hull FC: Shaul, Naulago, Tuimavave, Griffin, Swift, Connor, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Sao, Jones, Lane, Savelio; Subs: Satae, Johnstone, Bowden, Fonua

Tries: Connor, Houghton, Sneyd, Griffin Goals: Sneyd 4 Field Goal Sneyd

Hull KR: Quinlan, Crooks, Linnett, Kenny-Dowall, Minikin, Brierley, Ellis, Murray, Litten, Mulhern, Lawler, Storton, Livett; Subs: Minchella, Maher, Trout, Hadley

Tries: Livett, Quinlan, Crooks Goals: Ellis 2

A full report, photos and analysis from this game will feature in Monday’s issue of League Express.