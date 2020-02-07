Castleford hold on to defeat Wigan

An injury-hit Castleford side held on to defeat a stern Warriors side 16-12 at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle.

The game opened similarly to Wigan’s clash with Warrington, with both sets competing early on for field position. However, neither side managed to cross for the opener until the 17th minute, where Derrell Olpherts acrobatically dived in the corner, completing a superb right shift.

The Tigers prevented Wigan from equalising, despite consecutive penalties, and this defensive effort eventually paid dividends. After some pressure, Cheyse Blair charged his way over the line for his first four-pointer of his Super League campaign.

The Warriors did claw one back, however, with 20-year-old Liam Byrne powering his way over moments before the interval. Hardaker’s conversion was successful, but was cancelled out with a Richardson penalty late-on.

HT: Castleford 12-6 Wigan

Although Wigan had the better chances to open the second-half, Castleford were the ones to benefit first. Two penalties in the home side’s favour, for a high tackle and holding down, were both converted by Richardson, steering the Tigers into a 10-point lead with less than 20 to go.

Joe Burgess did cross in the latter stages for the Warriors, giving their travelling fans some hope, but the Tigers held on to their narrow four-point lead until the full-time hooter in order to maintain their 100% record so far.

FT: Castleford 16-12 Wigan

Castleford Squad: Rankin, Olpherts, Shenton, Trueman, Richardson, Watts, McShane, Millington, Holmes, Massey, Blair, Smith, Clare; Subs: Moors, O’Neill, Peachey, Hall

Wigan Squad: French, Marshall, Hardaker, Bibby, Burgess, Smith, Hastings, O’Loughlin, Isa, Farrell, Clubb, Leuluai, Partington; Subs: Byrne, Havard, Shorrocks, Smithies