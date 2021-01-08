Hull Kingston Rovers announce 2021 squad numbers

Hull Kingston Rovers have released their squad numbers ahead of their 2021 Super League campaign.
Adam Quinlan receive the number one jersey for the fourth consecutive year and plays an integral role at full-back.
All major off-season coups have been named in the starting 13; Korbin Sims will replace inspirational Mose Masoe in the number ten jersey, while fellow NRL coups Ryan Hall and Brad Takairangi will don numbers five and eleven respectively. Melbourne Storm forward Albert Vete has been handed number eight.
Hull KR’s squad and their respective numbers can be viewed below:
1. Adam Quinlan
2. Ben Crooks
3. Greg Minikin
4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall
5. Ryan Hall
7. Jordan Abdull
8. Albert Vete
9. Matt Parcell
10. Korbin Sims
11. Brad Takairangi
12. Kane Linnett
13. Dean Hadley
14. Jez Litten
15. George Lawler
16. George King
17. Elliot Minchella
18. Matty Storton
19. Will Dagger
20. Mikey Lewis
21. Owen Harrison
22. Nick Rawsthorne
23. Ethan Ryan
24. Joe Keyes
25. Rowan Milnes
26. Will Maher
27. Luis Johnson
28. Muizz Mustapha
29. Anesu Mudoti
30. Will Tate
31. Tom Whur
32. Charlie Cavanaugh
33. Jimmy Keinhorst