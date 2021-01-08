Hull Kingston Rovers announce 2021 squad numbers

Hull Kingston Rovers have released their squad numbers ahead of their 2021 Super League campaign.

Adam Quinlan receive the number one jersey for the fourth consecutive year and plays an integral role at full-back.

All major off-season coups have been named in the starting 13; Korbin Sims will replace inspirational Mose Masoe in the number ten jersey, while fellow NRL coups Ryan Hall and Brad Takairangi will don numbers five and eleven respectively. Melbourne Storm forward Albert Vete has been handed number eight.

Hull KR’s squad and their respective numbers can be viewed below:

1. Adam Quinlan

2. Ben Crooks

3. Greg Minikin

4. Shaun Kenny-Dowall

5. Ryan Hall

7. Jordan Abdull

8. Albert Vete

9. Matt Parcell

10. Korbin Sims

11. Brad Takairangi

12. Kane Linnett

13. Dean Hadley

14. Jez Litten

15. George Lawler

16. George King

17. Elliot Minchella

18. Matty Storton

19. Will Dagger

20. Mikey Lewis

21. Owen Harrison

22. Nick Rawsthorne

23. Ethan Ryan

24. Joe Keyes

25. Rowan Milnes

26. Will Maher

27. Luis Johnson

28. Muizz Mustapha

29. Anesu Mudoti

30. Will Tate

31. Tom Whur

32. Charlie Cavanaugh

33. Jimmy Keinhorst