Hull Kingston Rovers doctor wins RFL President’s Award

Dr Gemma Phillips has been named as the latest recipient of the RFL President’s Award.

Tony Adams MBE has selected the Hull Kingston Rovers doctor for her service to the sport, in particular for her efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dr Phillips has also worked within the international setup and is a member of the RFL’s Clinical Advisory Group.

Adams said: “In a unique and distressing period for all of us, the importance of our medical practitioners has never been more apparent.

“So we should begin by noting that the outstanding work that Gemma has done for the sport of Rugby League over recent months has come alongside her work for the NHS.

“We all know the challenges that have been presented to sport by the pandemic. The route back to playing professional sport has at times seemed unbelievably complicated and difficult.

“Behind the headlines, Gemma has made a massive contribution to getting Rugby League restarted. She knows and loves the sport through her work at Hull KR and with the England and Great Britain teams, and her expertise and great personal commitment to players and their welfare has been second-to-none.

“She has worked quietly and relentlessly for the sport in one of its most challenging times. I am proud and delighted to present Dr Gemma Phillips with my RFL President’s Award.”

She is the third recipient of the award, following Lindsay Anfield and Reece Lyne.